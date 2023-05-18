Baldwin County Sheriff’s Dept. Memorial Ceremony

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office honored Mount Vernon Police Dept. Officer Ivan Lopez during its annual law enforcement memorial ceremony at Law Enforcement Officer Ivan Lopez’s name was added to the 13 names already on the monument. “Even though Officer Lopez worked in Mobile County, he lost his life in Baldwin County. So, his name will be placed on the memorial as we remember all of the fallen,” Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack said. Officer Ivan Lopez was killed in a vehicle crash on Hwy. 59 in Summerdale in August of last year. A pickup truck driven by a drunk driver on County Rd. 36 ran a stop sign at approximately 90 mph and struck Officer Lopez’s patrol car, killing him instantly. A 12 year dept. veteran, he is survived by his wife and two daughters.