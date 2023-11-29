Baldwin Pops Christmas Concert Dec. 5 in Gulf Shores

The Baldwin Pops will play a free general admission Christmas Concert on Dec. 5 at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center (1930 West 2nd St.) in Gulf Shores at 7 p.m. The Baldwin Pops is an organization of volunteer musicians whose mission is to share music in a concert band format free of charge to the citizens of Baldwin County. The concert is also a collection site for the Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program. Patrons are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped gift.