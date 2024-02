Baldwin Pops free concert at O.B. Performing Arts is Feb. 17

The Baldwin Pops will make their debut on the stage of the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center on Saturday, February 17 from 7-8:30 p.m. Admission to the John Allen Memorial Scholarship Concert is free and no tickets are needed. The Performing Arts Center is located next to Orange Beach Middle/High School at 23908 Canal Road.