Baldwin Walk/Bike to School Day is April 5

Public schools in Baldwin County will celebrate Spring Walk to School Day on April 5. Students, parents, and teachers will be walking or bicycling to school along with community leaders and volunteers to raise awareness for the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasizes the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, and concern for the environment.

All three of the Baldwin Çounty’s public school systems – Baldwin County Public Schools, Gulf Shores City Schools, and Orange Beach City Schools – will participate in what has become a national event.