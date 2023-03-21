Bon Secour Community Egg Hunt April 1

On Saturday, April 1, Morgan’s Chapel UMC will host a community Easter egg hunt for toddlers through 6th grade from 10 – 11:00 a.m. The church is located 6325 Co Rd 10 West in Bon Secour, next to the\ post office directly across the street from Swift School. Children and their parents are invited to gather in the Enfinger Center fellowship building at 10:00am to hear the story of Easter and prepare to find more than 1,000 eggs stuffed with candy and other treats. After all the eggs have been found and opened, hot dogs will be served in the fellowship hall and prizes will be given out. All children toddllers through sixth grade are welcome! Rain date is Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m.