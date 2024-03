Bear Point Egg Hunt March 30

On Saturday, March 30, the Easter Bunny will be visiting the the Bear Point Community Assn. Community Center at 1 p.m. There will be an egg hunt for children 0-10 years of age. Prizes will be given for each group (0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10). Please arrive with your child by 12:30 p.m. Bring your friends and neighbors and come enjoy the fun! Punch and cookies will be available for the kiddies.