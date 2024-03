Seaside service & fun at PBR

Celebrate Easter Sunday, March 31, at Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach! Enjoy a Seaside Service at Paradise Point from 10-11 a.m., followed by a scrumptious Easter Brunch buffet seating at 11:30 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom. Don’t miss out on the fun-filled activities throughout the day including live music, kids crafts, and photos with the Easter Bunny! Tickets available at perdidobeachresort.com.