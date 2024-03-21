Boozy Bee Spelling Bee

The format for Flora-Bama’s annual Boozy Bee Spelling Bee is simple: 10 contestants, 5 rounds, 1 lucky winner. Contest points are cumulative, and the words become more difficult each round. So, you can get by in the first round spelling cinnamon, psychology and genuine. But final round words may include ostentatious, lachrymose and contemporaneous. (Players don’t have to slug a drink, if they misspell a word). Emcee Steve Powers, the Bama’s director of entertainment, was the total pro while running contestants smoothly through rounds sporting a very appropriate (above) costume that looked totally natural on him. On their best day, Barker, Trabek and Sajeck would have been hard pressed to match Steve’s on-stage verve.