Camera to monitor traffic at Perdido Key roundabout

Escambia County and Beach Colony condominium have agreed to mount a video camera on Beach Colony property to monitor traffic at the Perdido Key Drive/Johnson Beach Road roundabout. The county will study data provided by the camera to help determine if any changes at the intersection should be made.

During a town hall meeting, some residents said the $1.4 million roundabout is too small, difficult to navigate, and creates a safety hazard. The roundabout was completed in 2022 as a way to improve access to and from Gulf Islands National Seashore during the summer beach season.