Four A Change Valentine’s concert Feb. 9 in Orange Beach

The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach will host an Acoustic Arts Series concert on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m., with Four A Change presenting “An Evening of Love Songs’’ in honor of Valentine’s Day. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are $20 in advance. All CAC concerts are held in the gallery listening room. Seating is limited for these up-close performances. The Coastal Arts Center is located at 26389 Canal Road in Orange Beach. Tickets are on sale by phone at 251-981-2787 (ARTS) or at the CAC.