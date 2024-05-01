Carnival of the Animals Ballet is May 10-11 in O.B.

The Coastal Ballet Academy, in cooperation with the City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence program, will present Carnival of the Animals this month at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, May 10 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11. General admission tickets are $25 per adult, $10 for children ages 4-17, and free for children 3 and younger.

Through the classic art of ballet, Carnival of the Animals will be brought to life by the students of Coastal Ballet Academy and the Expect Excellence program. From turtles to swans and bunnies to special solos and more variations – the carnival has it all! Tickets are available at onthestage.tickets.

“Zoe Dumas will play the dying swan. She has been with me for eight years and boy is she good,’’ said company director Madame Rio Cordy. “I didn’t have to water it down at all. She will perform the full Russian version.

Madame Cordy said the ballet will also include tap and modern dance.

“Our school is growing and we will be expanding classes through the summer,’’ she said.

Coastal Ballet’s one week intensive dance school will be held July 15-19 from 10 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. each day. Call (251) 979-9851, email coastalballet@gmail.com or visit coastalballet.com for more info.

Pictured: Bella Sandlyn portrays the turtle in the upcoming Coastal Ballet presentation of Carnival of Animals.