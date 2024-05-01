GSGC Takes Road Trip, Presents Scholarships

Gulf Shores Garden Club President Sharon Smith presented two $2000 scholarships (above left) to Jadyn Latner and Lauren Calvert at the Gulf Shores High School Awards Day. This money comes from proceeds of Gulf Shores Garden Club’s annual floral seminar. Also, members recently enjoyed a fun field trip to the Charles Wood Japanese Garden and (above)Mobile Botanical Garden in Mobile. Afterwards, a late lunch was had at Mobile’s oldest restaurant, the Dew Drop Inn. GSGC meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month from Sept. through May at the Gulf Shores Activity Center at 260 Clubhouse Dr. Social time begin at 9:15 a.m., and the program is presented at 9:45 a.m. Info: gulfshoresgardenclub.com or facebook.