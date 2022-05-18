Carry The Load rally/walk to honor vets May 24 at Flora-Bama

Carry The Load, a nonprofit created with a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day, will honor the sacrifices of our heroes (veterans, police, first responders and their families) during its Memorial May campaign that consists of five national relays traveling throughout May on foot in 3-5 miles segments to honoring those in the respective communities who are no longer here. Its 32-day, 48 state, 20,000-mile National Relay culminates at the Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day weekend and includes 100 rallies nationwide.

For the first time, the relay will be traveling through Orange Beach and stop at the Flora-Bzzzama is hosting our memorial walk and rally.

Come out and honor America’s heroes at 6:30 p.m. on May 24 by participating in a three mile walk on the beach beginning and ending at the Flora-Bama. A rally in the ‘Bama Big Tent will follow at 7:30 p.m. Army veterans Cam Price (Bama co-owner), Charles Huggins and Charles Lowery will speak at the rally, which will also feature live music, a wall of honor and the JROTC Color Guard.

Founded by Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs, Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley, Carry the Load started as a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day. Today, it has grown to include more than just our military heroes and more than just the one holiday. Carry The Load works to bring all Americans together to participate in honoring our nation’s heroes every day. For more info about the family friendly event, visit carrytheload.org.