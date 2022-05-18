Fairhope Legion hosts concert series to fund rebuild

Wet Willie, Telluride, Grayson, Red Clay Strays set to play

By Fran Thompson

American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope is hosting a summer concerts series on its beach below the Fairhope bluffs to raise money for the restoration of its historic main building, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Sally. The series begins on May 22 with Grayson Capps and continues Memorial Weekend with the Motown Blowout featuring The Tip Tops on May 29 and Grateful Dead tribute band East LA Fadeaway on May 30. All concerts start at 4 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $25 per person, with children under 12 admitted free. Tickets are available at the gate or at eventbrite.com.

The full concert line-up: Sunday, May 22 – Summer Concert Kickoff Featuring Grayson Capps; Sunday, May 29 – Motown Blowout Featuring The Tip Tops; Monday, May 30 – Memorial Day Family Fun Day with East La Fadeaway; Sunday, June 5 – First Sunday Honoring Our Female Veterans – The Kricket’s and Molly Thomas & Rick Hirsch; Sunday, June 19 – Honoring Our Father’s Featuring Leavin Brothers; Saturday, July 2 – Independence Day Weekend Featuring The Grovenators; Sunday, July 3 – Independence Day Weekend Featuring Marlow Boys; Monday, July 4 – 4th Family fun Day blowout featuring East La Fade Away; Sunday, July 24 – College Reunion Tour I Featuring Telluride; Sunday, August 7 – It’s Time to Fly Featuring The Flying Buffalo’s; Sunday, August 21 – College Reunion Tour II Featuring Rollin’ N The Hay; Saturday, September 3 – Labor Day Blow Out Weekend Featuring Wet Willie; Sunday, September 4 – Labor Day Blow Out Weekend with Jack Hoot; Monday, September 5 – Labor Day Blow Out With The Red Clay Strays.

Hurricane Sally snapped trees caused extensive damage to the facility in September of 2020, but after nearly two years, the 900 member Post’s all volunteer Board has announced plans for its $3 million rebuild, which is expected to take 18 months. The temporary building overlooking Mobile Bay and a Tiki Bar on the beach below will remain open to the public during the rebuild.

Pictured: Architectural drawing of the American Legion Post 199 restoration.