Catherine Powers signs book about Freddy Nov. 6

Catherine Powers will sign copies of her book, “The Spree of 83 – The Life and Times of Freddy Powers,” on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 3-5 p.m. at the Flora-Bama. A lauded songwriter, producer and musician, Freddy Powers was an FBISF regular who moved to this area later in life. He died in 2016 at age 84 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. The native Texan penned a string of hits for Merle Haggard, including “Let’s Chase Each Other Around the Room.” He wrote George Jones’ chart-topping “I Always Get Lucky With You” and was a longtime friend and sometime bandmate of Willie Nelson. He co-produced Nelson’s 1981 platinum album, Somewhere Over the Rainbow. Catherine Powers’ memoir covers Freddy’s life growing up in Texas, playing residencies in Vegas and Reno, moving here and working with a Who’s Who of country music for more than 50 years.