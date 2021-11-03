Jo Billups’ ABC’s of Ecology show Nov. 6 at library

Children are especially welcome at Jo Billups ABC’s of Ecology presentation at Southwest Branch Library (2248 Gulf Beach Hwy. in Pensacola) on Nov. 6. Shows are from 11 a.m. ‘til noon and 2-3 p.m. A singer/songwriter and children’s book author, Billups has made it her mission to teach children through books and music. And she continues to prove time and again that teaching children about the issues threatening the environment today can also be fun and entertaining.

“The goal is to motivate kids through stories and songs to care for the planet and all living things,’’ Billups said. “Our philosophy is that we are guests on this planet and we are given the task to care for it and its inhabitants for many generations to come.’’