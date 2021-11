WWE champ part of Native American tribute Nov. 6

A Native American songwriters tribute in honor of Native American Heritage Month will be held on the Flora-Bama’s Tent Stage on Nov. 6 from 3-5 p.m. Guests will include Andrea Benz, Sean Gasaway, Native American Music Awards winner Crystal Shawanda, six-time WWE champion Mickie James Aldis and DeWayne Strobel.