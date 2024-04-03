Channeling Grimm opens April 12 at South Baldwin Theatre

South Baldwin Community Theatre will present the Young Artists production of Channeling Grimm on April 12-14 and April 19-21. Friday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and the Saturday and Sunday matinees start at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.

Play synopsis: Cameron doesn’t know what to write for an Honors English assignment on the fairy tales of The Brother’s Grimm. Luckily, her friend has a solution… watch tv … where they find the wackiest assortment of fairy tale themed programming.The play is a collection of Aesop’s Fables with an attitude. Join this lively troupe of young actors and even Aesop, who may be long gone from this earth but still the life of the party!

A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams will follow the Young Artists production at SBCT on May 10-19. Tickets are also on sale for six shows.