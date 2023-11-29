Christmas Radio Theater Dec. 15-17 at SBCT

South Baldwin Community Theatre host excerpts from the Coastal Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker Dec. 2-3 at 2 p.m. and Christmas Radio Theatre featuring It’s a Wonderful Life Dec. 15-17.

It’s a Wonderful Lie is a live radio play based on the beloved classic holiday movie, actors portray numerous characters, and sound effects are performed live on stage. Shows are Dec. 15-16 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. For tickets, visit SBCT.biz. SBCT