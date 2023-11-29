Big Band Christmas Dance Dec. 2 in Loxley

The City Rhythm Big Band will host a Christmas Dance on Dec. 2 at The Loxley Civic Center from 2-5 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, and the event is byob beverages and snacks. Water/cups and ice will be provided. The Loxley Civic Center is located at 4198 Municipal Park Dr. on the westside of Hwy. 59. Future dances will also be from 2-5 p.m. Dates include: Jan 27 – Winter Dance; Feb 24 – Sweetheart Dance; Mar 23 – St Patrick’s Dance; Apr 27 – Spring Dance; Jun 22 – Summer Dance; July 27 – Late Summer Dance; Oct 26 – Fall Dance; Nov 23 – Thanksgiving Dance. Holiday Performances: May 27 – Memorial Day Dance; July 4 – Independence Day Dance; Sept 2 – Labor Day Dance.