Coastal Chamber’s Holly Days on Main Dec. 9-10 at Wharf

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber’s 4th Annual Holly Days on Main will be held at The Wharf on Dec. 9-10 from 10 a.m. til 5 p.m. The event features fine arts, retail, and arts & crafts vendors lining up and down Main Street with a wide variety of gift ideas. Enjoy live music and dance performances from area students and local musicians and specials from Wharf restaurants, bars, & shops. The Wharf also provides a perfect viewing spot for the Dec. 9 Coastal Alabama Annual Lighted Boat Parade. A Santa Pub Crawl hosted by the Lower Alabama Young Professionals bouncing around The Wharf is also part of the fun.

“As we’ve continued to grow the festival, it has quickly become a favorite,” said Greg Alexander, President & CEO of the Chamber. “This truly special event provides us with an opportunity to support our local businesses during the winter season.”

The event will include an entertainment stage with Christmas themed performances by youth choir & dance programs, and local musicians. Sunday morning will feature a service from Central Church of Orange Beach and a live nativity scene. Free family activities include wreath making with the Gulf State Park Center for Ecotourism, a gift basket raffle. More info: 251.968.8651.