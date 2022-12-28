Christmas trees can be recycled to create GSP dunes

Gulf State Park has established a Christmas tree drop off area at the Beach Pavilion (22250 East Beach Blvd.) in the southeast parking lot (please don’t block the dumpsters). Trees are being collected now through the end of January.

Remove all lights, ornaments, tags, plastic wraps, and stands from your tree before dropping them off. No trees with flocking powder are accepted, and no artificial trees. More info: 251-948-7275. Trees are only accepted from Baldwin County residents.

Orange Beach residents can dispose of Christmas trees for recycling by placing trees, completely stripped of decorations and tinsel, on their curbs for pickup by Public Works. In order to be recycled, trees must be stripped of all decorations and they cannot be flocked. Flocked trees are not recyclable and will not be picked up for recycling. The trees will be brought to the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion to be used in ongoing dune restoration efforts.

For almost 40 years, the Gulf State Park-Alabama has hosted a Christmas tree recycling program that aids dune restoration. Donated clean, live trees are placed along the edges of dunes in groups of three, creating a “U” shape. When wind carries sand across the beach, the sand catches in the trees, building up over time and creating a new area of dune growth. In the spring, park staff and local volunteers plant native dune plants around the Christmas trees to further restore the natural habitat.

Trees free of decorations can also be brought to Baldwin County Central Annexat 22251 Palmer St. in Robertsdale, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse: at 1100 Fairhope Ave., Magnolia Landfill at 15140 County Rd 49 in Summerdale and Foley Satellite Courthouse at 201 E. Section Ave. Trees will be picked up during regular scheduled trash days through February 22 in Fairhope to create mulch. For more Baldwin County Christmas tree recycling info, call (251)972-6878.