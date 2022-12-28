SBCT’s The Odd Couple (female version) opens Jan. 5

South Baldwin Community Theatre will present The Odd Couple (Female Version) Jan. 5-8 and Jan. 12-15, with evening shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. aReed Beaman is the director. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721. Brought to you by Lucy Buffett’s Lulu’s.

The Odd Couple sees the lead characters transformed into Olive Madison and Florence Unger. Olive and their group of girlfriends are enjoying their weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive’s messy and ill-equipped apartment. As the game continues, Florence arrives, fresh from being dumped by her husband. Fearful that the neurotic Florence might attempt suicide, Olive invites her to move in as her roommate. However, Olive and Florence have VERY different personalities.