South Baldwin Chamber Awards: (L to R) Congratulations to the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce Diplomat of the Month, Erin Maulden of All About Ink Notary and More. Diplomats’ mission is to enhance partner engagement in the Chamber. Shaquitta Holliman of Truist Bank of Foley and Michaela Adams of The Factory Gulf Shores were named #SBAwesome winners by the Chamber in recognition of employees who demonstrate outstanding customer service, and take pride in their work with a caring and positive attitude.