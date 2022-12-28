E-cycling Day Jan. 7 at GSP Pavillion

Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Gulf State Park and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will host its annual document and E-cycling day on Jan. 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion on East Beach Blvd. Shred Day is free with a rather simple process. Drive up in the lane you are directed to and volunteers will be on-site to take items from your vehicle.

Personal paper documents to be shredded, such as bank statements, canceled checks, paycheck stubs, ATM receipts, credit card statements and utility bills will be accepted, and each vehicle is limited to 50 pounds of shred. Items such as small paper clips do not need to be removed. Attendees are asked to please not tape or tie bags or boxes.

Attendees may also bring any electronic items for disposal, such as: televisions, computers, vacuums, printers and power tools. Batteries will not be accepted.

“We started this event over 10 years ago, and I’ve been really happy with its success and the support of the community,” Steve Jones, CABC VP of Events and Community Relations, said. “We run rain or shine, and it’s a great way to both help the environment and clear out any personal clutter.”

For more info, call 251-968-7200.visit the Chamber’s website at mygulfcoastchamber.com.