Classic Rock Tribute at Performing Arts Center Feb. 22-24

The Expect Excellence Music Department will delve into rock music from the ’70s and ’80s and it’s own history when it brings back “Dream On: A Tribute to Classic Rock” Feb. 22-24 at 7 p.m. at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. The show’s run time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, with an intermission. Doors open one hour before showtime. The spectacular Orange Beach Performing Art Center is located at 23908 Canal Rd. Tickets are $15 for all ages. The concert, first produced to rave reviews this past July, will have a wide range of artists from Tina Turner’s version of “Proud Mary” to Aerosmith’s “Dream On” and Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child o’ Mine.” The tribute production will have more than 40 students and people from the community putting their musical talents on display during the 24-song set list. Tickets are available at onthestage.tickets.