Perdido Key Assn. membership & info meeting is Feb. 24

The Perdido Key Assn. annual membership meeting will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at Eden Condominium (16281 Perdido Key Dr.). The featured speaker will be Christian Wagley, the coastal organizer for Healthy Gulf – an organization that follows water quality, energy, climate, and endangered species issues on the Northwest Florida and South Alabama coasts. Mr. Wagley has been active on issues such as restoration of oysters and seagrass in local bays, threats from a proposed industrial fish farm offshore from Pensacola, conservation of the rare Rice’s whale, offshore drilling and beach nourishment. He holds a master’s degree in biology/coastal zone studies from the University of West Florida.

The meeting will provide updates on local issues and serves as a kick-off to the PKA membership drive. More info: perdidokeyassociation.org.