Coastal Clean-Up slated Sept. 18 on Perdido Key

Turn The Tide On Trash with The Perdido Key Assn., The Friends of Pensacola State Parks and the staff at Perdido Key State Park during the Sept. 18 International Coastal Clean-Up at the West Use Area of Perdido Key State Park from 8 a.m. until noon. Gloves, trash bags, and water for

the cleanup will be provided.

International Coastal Cleanup is the largest volunteer effort for ocean’s health. Residents, visitors, individuals, and organizations are invited to “get the trash out of the splash” by picking up trash littering coasts and waterways. It has become a global movement with 6 million volunteers across 90 countries doing their part to keep the coastlines clean. The most common types of garbage they find on the beaches include cigarette butts, food wrappers, plastic straws, plastic bottle caps, and plastic beverage bottles. Plastics are especially harmful as they are non-biodegradable.

Always the 3rd Saturday of September, Coastal Cleanup is the state’s largest one-day volunteer event.