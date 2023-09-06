Commissioner Bergosh hosts Perdido Town Hall Sept. 18

Escambia County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh will host a town hall Monday on Sept. 18 from 6-8 p.m. at the Perdido Bay United Methodist Church at 13660 Innerarity Point Road. Residents are invited and encouraged to attend.

Commissioner Bergosh will discuss topics of importance to Perdido Key residents in District 1, including traffic and the roundabout on Perdido Key Drive; growth management and resident notification; Perdido Key Multi-Use Path timeline completion; homelessness in the community; additional parking at beach access points; beach safety; litter and roadway refuse collection; and Perdido Key area incorporation questions.

Commissioner Bergosh will also utilize agree or disagree cards so residents can answer questions posed during the town hall. Comment cards will be available for county staff to address residents’ concerns. Residents are encouraged to suggest additional discussion topics for the town hall by emailing district1@myes cambia.com or calling 850-595-4910.