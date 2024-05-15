Davis speaks at May 21 Auburn Club annual banquet in O.B.

All Baldwin County Auburn alums, fans and friends are invited to War Eagle their way to Baldwin County Auburn Club Scholarship Banquet on May 21 at 6 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf in Orange Beach. The evening’s activities include pictures with Aubie, a silent auction, scholarship presentations, dinner and a football team report from wide receivers coach Marcus Davis. Tickets start at $60. Visit BaldwinAU.com or email contact@baldwinau.com for info.