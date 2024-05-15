Junior summer golf academy set for O.B.

A new junior summer golf academy at the Orange Beach Golf Center instructed by coach Tanner Myatt and coach Abby Alexander will start in early June and continue thru July 25 at the Oranage Beach Golf Center. The Junior Beginner 8-Week Program (ages 6-12) meets on Mondays or Tuesdays and Teen Beginner 8-Week Program (ages 13-18) meets on Mondays or Tuesdays for an hour each morning.

The Golf Center staff believes that every golf program should be centered around playing golf and making it fun to track progress over time. The local pros make it fun for young golfers to improve their skills. More info: email Tanner.myattgolf@gmail.com or call 251-