Dean Dillon & guests Nov. 7 in tent stage

Hall of Famer and George Strait collaborator Dean Dillon will perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7 in the Flora-Bama tent stage. Tickets are $15 at the door and guests include Marla Cannon-Goodman, Buddy Cannon, Josh Martin, & Mickey Lamantia. Dillon co-wrote more than 70 songs recorded by George Strait. His many other hits include David Allan Coe’s “Tennessee Whiskey.” He is in both the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

