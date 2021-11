Logan Blade & guests at Southwest Library

Logan Blade, Tammy Vice & Stephen Lee Veal will perform in a Autism Pensacola Awareness sponsored special show at Pensacola Southwest Library on Nov. 9 from 3-4 p.m. Logan was diagnosed with Autism at the age of 2. Though he has limited conversation skills, God gave him a special gift. Come here this amazing young man on the spectrum make beautiful music..