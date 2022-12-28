Downtown OWA has New Year’s Eve parties for adults and kids

Downtown OWA in Foley has New Year’s Eve celebrations scheduled for young and old alike with the Bubbles & Beats Street Party from 2-5p.m. and Sparks & Sounds starting at 5 p.m. on the OWA Island.

Enjoy free live music by the Jesse Duncan Duo at 5 p.m. and Ryan Dyer at 7:30 p.m., plus a fireworks show at 8:50 p.m. Send 2022 off with a party and dance the New Year’s Eve night away with Jesse Duncan’s mix of pop, country, and rock. Ryan Dyer’s country music charm makes him a crowd favorite. Bring your chair, blanket, or towel to snag your spot at the OWA Island Amphitheater and enjoy the music and the fireworks that follow. The OWA Island Amphitheater, the bridge by Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen or the Sky Balloons inside Tropic Falls Theme Park are all good fireworks viewing spots.

During the Bubbles & Beats Street Party in Downtown OWA, kids can dance in the new year with an epic bubble party and music by DJ Patrick. Free kids’ crafts, inflatables, and more will also be available. This event is perfect for little ones who can’t quite make it to midnight.

More info: Visitowa.org.