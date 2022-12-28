O.B. Coastal Arts Center Light Up The Arts

The Coastal Art Center of Orange Beach hosted its Light Up the Arts event on Dec. 15. There will be hot glass, pottery demonstrations, raffles, cocoa, cookies, a gallery full of gift options with specials, a CASA student art showcase and entertainment by saxophonist Rod Pittman. The event was sponsored by Friends of the Arts. The CAC, open to the public, is located at 26389 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach. Info: 251-981-2787.