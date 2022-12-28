Young Professionals Pub Crawl Raises $2K For Toys For Tots

A recent Santa-themed pub crawl hosted by the Lower Alabama Young Professionals raised $2,000 and a box of toys for South Baldwin County’s Toys for Tots chapter. The 225 attendees roamed around Wharf bar and restaurants, where participants were enticed with raffle prizes and special holiday themed drink & food specials for the evening. “We had an absolute blast,” said Cory Skipper of event sponsor Gulf Group at EXP Realty, “The Wharf was filled with folks in all sorts of fun costumes and we appreciate Wharf management for allowing us to come out and host the event once again.” A costume contest was held at The Sandshaker with the winner, Jared Herrell, being awarded a $100 gift certificate to Island Time Daiquiris for his festive suit and light-filled beard. “We’ve been amazed with the growth this event has had in just three short years,” said Penny Hughey, a Chamber staff liaison for the Young Professionals. “Like the year prior, folks were on hand to register hours before our official start time and we had a line out the door most

of the night.” In the event’s three year history, a total of $3,971 and five boxes of toys have been raised. More Lower Alabama Young Professionals is available on Facebook and Instagram or by emailing ryan@mygulfcoastchamber.com to be added to the monthly newsletter list. A partnership between local Chambers of Commerce, LAYP targets the 21 to 40 professional age range and brings a fresh new outlook for community leadership in providing community connections, education, philanthropy, and opportunities for outreach.