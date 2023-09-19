Dream Center of Baldwin fundraiser dinner Sept. 28

The Dream Center of Baldwin County will host its 2nd Annual Charity Dinner and Silent Auction on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at Waters Barn in Robertsdale. The primary fundraiser, for the non-profit, the evening includes a surf & turf menu, cocktail hour, raffle and a silent auction. Speakers include Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich and Dream Center program participants.

The dinner is open to everyone and sponsorships opportunities remain, with all proceeds directly benefited the youth of Baldwin County.

For more sponsor or ticket info, email katy@dreamcenterbaldwincounty.com or visit dreamcenterbaldwincounty.com.

Although located in Foley, the Dream Center serves all of Baldwin County, It is a place where at-risk youth ages 12-18 can rebuild and transform their lives with the help of caring mentors and educators.

Raffle tickets now on sale for this year’s Annual Fundraiser! Tickets are $10 each or 3/$25.