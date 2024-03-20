Easter bunny at CoastAL Restaurant March 30-31

Easter weekend at CoastAL Restaurant in Orange Beach will include visits from the Easter bunny on March 30 from 11 a.m. ‘til 1 p.m., and March 31 from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. Also Sandcastle University will be out on the beach creating something fabulous beginning at 11 a.m. on March 30. Come out and join in the fun! The Easter Bunny will also be hopping around for photo ops with guests. Coastal is located directly on the Gulf of Mexico adjacent to Hwy. 161. Info: coastalrestaurant.com.