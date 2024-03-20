Easter Bunny & eggs March 30 at Lillian Recreational Park

By Sally McKinney

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay has invited Mr. Easter Bunny to visit Lillian on Saturday, March 30 at the Lillian Recreational Park for the club’s annual Easter egg hunt. Boys and Girls up to age 12 and their families are invited to gather at the pavilion by 10:15 a.m. to receive instructions on locating many prize-filled eggs. The hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos throughout the event. All are invited to enjoy free hot dogs and beverages after the hunt. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Special thanks to area churches for donating the stuffed eggs. For additional information, call 251-234-1122. This is a free event.