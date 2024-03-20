Church of the Shores hosts March 24 egg hunt and lunch, inflatables, fun

The community is invited to join the Church at the Shores congregation for its Sunday Funday Easter egg hunt on March 24 after the church’s 10 a.m. service (around 11:30 a.m.) on its campus at 541 Cotton Creek Dr. in Gulf Shores,

Families are invited to make memories and enjoy hot dogs & hamburgers, inflatables and, of course, an egg hunt. For more info, contact Lauri at lauri@churchattheshores .com or ryder@churchattheshores.c