Elberta community egg hunt March 23

On Saturday March 23 @ at 10 a.m., Elberta Church will host it annual community Easter egg hunt at Elberta Town Park. There will be over 5,000 eggs to look for, so come out and bring the whole family for this exciting morning of Easter egg hunting. Elberta Church is a family of authentic Christ followers who exists to love God and love people. More info: (251) 202-3087.