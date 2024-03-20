Flora-Bama beach tent services at sunrise, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.



Flora-Bama Church, a non-denominational Christian church invites the entire community to join them in the celebration of Easter at a sunrise service on the beach inside the largest tent available in the sand behind the Flora-Bama at 6:30 a.m. The church will also host 9 & 11 a.m. services in the beachside tent. Attendance may exceed the number of chairs offered and everyone is invited to bring along folding chairs or blankets. The church maintains its slogan “It’s OK to not be OK,” which means everyone is welcome just as they are.

Flora-Bama Church holds regular Sunday experiences at 9 & 11 a.m. every week except Mullet Toss weekend in the Flora-Bama tent stage.