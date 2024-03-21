Easter Sunday is always fun at LuLu’s

The Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt at LuLu’s Gulf Shores is scheduled on Easter Sunday, March 31 from noon ‘til 2 p.m. You never know who is going to stop by LuLu’s, but how can anyone resist the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny and see what is in the 6,000 eggs that LuLu’s staff will hide around the property? Divided by age groups for safe full for all, as well as some “golden” eggs with prizes from the gift shop! The fun will also include LuLu’s usual family fun activities. The Easter egg dash starts at 2 p.m. and the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures from noon until 2 p.m.

LuLu’s is located at 200 E 25th Ave. in Gulf Shores (under the Intracoastal Bridge). For more info, call 251-967-5858.