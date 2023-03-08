Easton Corbin St. Jude’s benefit show March 16 at ‘Bama

Easton Corbin will play a March 16 benefit for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at the Flora-Bama. Gates open at 7 p.m. Dalton Bush Duo opens at 8 p.m. and the (over 21 only) show starts at 9 p.m. The party will continue after that with the Smokey Otis Band. Tickets priced at $15 in advance are available through the Flora-Bama website. Day of show tickets are $20.

Easton has been nominated CMA and CMT awards and has won three ACA Awards. The Florida native boasts two No. 1 singles with “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It.”

“It’s about being authentic and that’s what I try to shoot for when I write or record,” he said. “I keep one foot in traditional and one foot in the modern and marry those two. That’s really been my motto through the years.”

Corbin (pictured) has amassed seven top 10 singles and three American Country Awards. His self-titled debut album was named Country Breakthrough Album of the Year by iTunes Rewind Best of 2010 while American Songwriter has complimented the singer’s “warm, smooth-as-gravy-southern drawl.” Named Billboard’s 2010 Top New Country Artist, Corbin has been unapologetic and unwavering about his respect for traditional country music.