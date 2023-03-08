Breakfast with the Bunny April 1 in G.S.

The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance in the City of Gulf Shores to enjoy breakfast with families on Saturday, April 1, at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center. Beginning at 8 a.m., a traditional pancake breakfast with sausage, eggs, and bacon will be served, and children will have an opportunity to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will also be on sight this year with a few of their furry friends from the zoo! Admission is $5 each, while children 3 years old and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event. The Erie H. Meyer Civic Center is located at 1930 W 2nd St. More info: gulfshoresal.gov/breakfastwiththebunny or call 251-968-1171.