Elberta Christmas Parade Dec. 2

The Town of Elberta annual nighttime parade, and tree lighting will be on Dec. 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The evening includes pictures with Santa, cookies and hot chocolate, and a movie in the park. The parade rolls at 5:30 p.m. The short route runs on Illinois St. South to Hwy 98 East, then North on Co. Rd. 83 to Oak Street West to Chicago and back towards the school. Bring a family ornament to hang for the lighting of the town tree, get a pic with Santa and hot chocolate. More info: 251-232-5393.