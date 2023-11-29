G.S. Community Christmas Dec. 1

Enjoy a night with family, friends, and fellow residents celebrating the holiday season at Johnnie Sims Park (348 W 19th Ave.) in Gulf Shores on December 1 from 6-8 p.m. Families can enjoy pictures with Santa, holiday treats, crafts, and the 8th Annual Snowball Drop.

The Snowball Drop is a man-made blizzard of 8,000 ping pong balls being dropped from above by Santa himself! Winning balls have a number that correlates with a prize that can be immediaately redeemed by City of Gulf Shores staff.