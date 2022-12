Elf on Dec. 15 is final Movie at Meyer Park

The third and final film in the Movies at Meyer Park Series sponsored by the City of Gulf Shores is Elf (PG) on Dec. 15. Movies are free and begin at 6 p.m. Meyer Park is located in the Waterway Village District at 400 East 22nd Avenue in Gulf Shores. A food truck will be present, and beverages for all ages will also