Ella Wills visited with Mr. Easter Bunny at last year’s Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, March 30 at the Lillian Recreational Park beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos throughout the event, which includes free hot dogs and beverages after the hunt. Info: 251-234-1122.