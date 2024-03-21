March 30 Easter Egg hunt & Kids’ Fun Day at ‘Bama

Bring the kids for the Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Kids’ Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.on Saturday, March 30 at the Flora-a-Bama on Perdido Key. Arts and crafts begin at 11 a.m., The Easter egg hunt on the beach starts at noon, and the Easter bunny will ve sky diving in at 12:30 p.m. This event is free and all ages are welcome with more than 10,000 eggs hidden in the sand for kids to search for. Have a picture taken with the bunny after he lands on the beach. Kids should bring their own baskets to fill up with all eggs.